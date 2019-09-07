TOMS, SHIRLEY (nee KING) Shirley passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Baycrest Centre in Toronto, in her 86th year. She was predeceased by her husband Jim (2004) and son Tim (1977). Survived by daughter Christy (Larry), grandchildren Tim (Janelle), Taylor (Sarah) and Teri-Ann (Luis), great-grandchildren Trent, Holden, Camden, Hudson and Avery and another one on the way. Cremation has taken place. No formal service is planned. We would like to thank the great staff at the Baycrest Centre Palliative Care Unit for the care and respect given to Shirley during her final days.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019