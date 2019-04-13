Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Veronica GALLIMORE. View Sign

GALLIMORE, Shirley Veronica (nee AUCHINLECK) Shirley passed away on April 11, 2019 at St Michael's Hospital, Toronto. She was 84. She was born in Seacombe, Wallasey, England, a stone's throw from the docks and the Ferry across the Mersey. As a child she lived through the War and the ravages of sweet shortages and sugar rationing. When the Luftwaffe dropped their bombs, she and her young mother hid under the kitchen table rather than risk the dark and smelly public shelters. Meanwhile her father was busy loading bombs onto aeroplanes for the RAF. After the War she learned and suffered under the stern eye of nuns and teachers at Maris Stella girl's school. In the 1950's she ventured into nursing and accounting and joined the "sub-aqua" club, swimming in the eel-infested waters of the River Mersey. Shirley married Birkenhead boy Brian Gallimore in 1956. In 1965 they immigrated to Canada with their two young sons "for a few years". They settled in St. John, New Brunswick and then in Montreal, following Brian's career in the shipping industry. A third son was born a few years later. After her husband's passing, she moved to Toronto to join her family. She worked in the warehouse and office of Sears in Montreal and in the office of Morningstar in Toronto into her 70s. Shirley was predeceased by husband Brian, sister Diane and brother Ian. Loved by sons Michael, Nicholas and Simon and their spouses and partners and granddaughters Katherine and Lindsay. Also missed by nephews and nieces and in-laws in the Pomroy, Chapman, Gallimore, Abbott and Peterkin families and friends in England, Montreal and Toronto. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Shirley will be commemorated with a plaque in Mount Pleasant cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Scott Mission.

