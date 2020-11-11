WAGENAAR, Shirley Peacefully, on November 6, 2020, at the age of 88, at Brampton Civic Hospital. Predeceased by husband Harry in June 2013. She was deeply loved and will be missed by children Ellen (Glenn), Roy (Karen), Susan (Gerry) and Nancy; grandchildren Kevin (Meghan), Aaron, Leanne (Kevin), Lisa (Shawn), Steven (Laura), Dana (Andy), Jenn and Kristen (Robert); and great-grandchildren Weston, Declan, Keira, Hannah, Madeline and Ella; along with beloved friends at Holland Christian Homes. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life service will occur at a later date. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Canadian Cancer Society
, the Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie or Princess Margaret Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Shirley's online book of condolences may be signed at https://www.wardfuneral homes.com/obituaries