1/
Shirley WAGENAAR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WAGENAAR, Shirley Peacefully, on November 6, 2020, at the age of 88, at Brampton Civic Hospital. Predeceased by husband Harry in June 2013. She was deeply loved and will be missed by children Ellen (Glenn), Roy (Karen), Susan (Gerry) and Nancy; grandchildren Kevin (Meghan), Aaron, Leanne (Kevin), Lisa (Shawn), Steven (Laura), Dana (Andy), Jenn and Kristen (Robert); and great-grandchildren Weston, Declan, Keira, Hannah, Madeline and Ella; along with beloved friends at Holland Christian Homes. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life service will occur at a later date. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Canadian Cancer Society, the Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie or Princess Margaret Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Shirley's online book of condolences may be signed at https://www.wardfuneral homes.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved