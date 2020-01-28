|
WHITNEY, SHIRLEY (nee GRAHAM) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Shirley Whitney (nee Graham), who passed after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease at St. Joseph's Lifecare Centre in Brantford, Ontario, on Friday, January 24, 2020, at the age of 85. Beloved wife of Charles for 67 years. Loving Mother of Sherry Baker (Lee), Cindy Papizewski (Walter) and Holly Sukut (Richard). Proud Nana of Stephen (Shannon), Amanda (Mark Smith), Justin, Meagan, Mathew and Michael. Great-Nana of Lexie, Kaylee, Brianna, Alyssa and Leah. Survived by sister Audrey Gallagher. Shirley will be dearly missed by all her family and many friends. A special thank you to all the staff at St. Joseph's Lifecare Centre who cared for Shirley. To honour Shirley's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Parkinson Foundation of Canada. Arrangements are entrusted to McCLEISTER FUNERAL HOME, 519-758-1553 or mccleisterfuneralhome.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 28, 2020