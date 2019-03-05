WINGER, SHIRLEY (BALDWIN) Of Brampton, passed peacefully after a brief illness at Etobicoke General Hospital, on February 28, 2019, at age 82. Predeceased by her husband Wray (1996). Loving mother of Rhonda Wiegard (Terry) and Mike (2012) (Susan). Proud Gram to Brian Wiegard (Julia). Shirley leaves brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Thanks to the staff and volunteers at Greenway Retirement Village in Brampton for the great care over the years as well as the staff at Etobicoke General Hospital 10th floor. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 8th from 2-4 p.m. at the Brampton Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 5, 2019