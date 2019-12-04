WON, SHIRLEY Died peacefully at Toronto General Hospital on November 28, 2019, in her 86th year. Shirley was predeceased by Tom, her devoted husband of sixty years. Loving mother to Kane, Michael (Karen) and Jenny (Jon) Cheney and beloved grandmother to Emily, Natalie, Max and Jack. Shirley will be remembered for her boundless love, generosity and kindness. The family extends gratitude to Dr. Ciara Whelan and the nurses at Toronto General Hospital for their exemplary care. Visitation will be held at MOUNT PLEASANT FUNERAL CENTRE, 375 Mount Pleasant Rd., Toronto (east gate entrance, north of St. Clair Ave., 416-485-5572), on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 2:00 until 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m. Private family interment to follow. Donations to the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care are appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 4, 2019