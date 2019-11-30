Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY WOODYATT WHYTE. View Sign Obituary

WHYTE, SHIRLEY WOODYATT (nee FULLER) Born October 2, 1932. Passed away on November 20, 2019 in her 87th year. Shirley was a bright and well-read lady who was always there for her family and friends. Her beautiful smile, love and guidance will live on through her children, stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Shirley will be missed by her extended family and her many friends. Predeceased by husband William Woodyatt of 25 years and predeceased by husband Bill Whyte of 25 years. Loving mother of: Stephen Thomas Woodyatt and wife (Debra); late David Blain Woodyatt his wife (Jennifer); Peter Lindsay Woodyatt and longtime partner (Shirley Courvoisier); Christopher Robert Woodyatt and partner (Joanne MacDonald); and Margo Marlene Woodyatt and husband (Paul Terrien). Loving stepmother of 5 daughters: Nancy and husband (Doug Johnston); Lynn and husband (Larry Pickering); Teresa and husband (Al Shelter); Mary and husband (Casey Bruinsma); and Karen and husband (John Goldring). Loved by her 22 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. "Thank you to the most caring staff on the palliative care floor at Georgian Bay General Hospital. Love M."

