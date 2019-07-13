RUTHVEN, SHIRLEY WYNNE (nee HASTINGS) June 14, 1923 - July 9, 2019 Passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family, at the age of 96. Predeceased by her husband Harold, brothers Clayton, Mervyn, Dennis and Jerrond and sisters Beverly and June. Loving Mother of Gael and Gary, Sister of Grania and Tim and the proud Grandmother of Stephan, James and Caitlin. Friends may call at Turner and Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor Street West, Etobicoke, on Friday, July 26th at 12 p.m., until the time of the Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Reception to follow. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences available at www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 13, 2019