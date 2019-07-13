SHIRLEY WYNNE RUTHVEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY WYNNE RUTHVEN.
Service Information
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON
M6S 1P4
(416)-767-3153
Obituary

RUTHVEN, SHIRLEY WYNNE (nee HASTINGS) June 14, 1923 - July 9, 2019 Passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family, at the age of 96. Predeceased by her husband Harold, brothers Clayton, Mervyn, Dennis and Jerrond and sisters Beverly and June. Loving Mother of Gael and Gary, Sister of Grania and Tim and the proud Grandmother of Stephan, James and Caitlin. Friends may call at Turner and Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor Street West, Etobicoke, on Friday, July 26th at 12 p.m., until the time of the Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Reception to follow. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences available at www.turnerporter.ca
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on July 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.