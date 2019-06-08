SHOJI IKENO

Obituary

IKENO, SHOJI Peacefully, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital (OTMH), at the age of 56. Beloved husband of Mari for 18 years. Devoted father of Hanna and Hailey. Dear brother of Alfred, Sumi, John, Hisa, and Mitsuo. Loving uncle of Frances, Michael, Vicky, Kotaro and Yutaro. Dear brother-in-law of Masayuki (Reiko). Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of QEW), on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. Special thank you to Dr. S. Chin and administrator Jane of OTMH, and all the doctors, nurses and hospital staff who dedicated to take care of Shoji for such a long time and support family. If desired, remembrances may be made to the Diabetes Canada or the Kidney Foundation. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 8, 2019
