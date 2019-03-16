ISHIKAWA, SHOZO It is with deep sadness the family of Shozo Ishikawa announces his passing on March 5, 2019, in his 104th year. Predeceased by his beloved wife Hiro, survived by daughters Dallyce (Raymond), Ellen, Carel (Dave), Frances and son David (Lora). Loving Gichan to Justin, Jess of Norman Wells, NWT (Mayuko), Bree of London, UK (Alex), Dara (Brett) and Katey (Jeremy). Great-grandpa to Zoe, Nico and Kenon. Missed by his sister-in-law Mitsue and many nieces and nephews. Father had a lifelong commitment to the betterment and assimilation of Japanese immigrants into the Canadian way of life. He devoted much of his life to fostering good relations between Japan and Canada for which he received The Order of the Rising Sun Silver Rays from the Emperor of Japan. Funeral service will be at the Toronto Buddhist Church, 1011 Sheppard Ave. W., on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Flowers and Koden gratefully declined but a donation to the Toronto Buddhist Church or Dorothy Ley Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019