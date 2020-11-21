VANDERENDE, Sibbeltje "Sybil" It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sibbeltje "Sybil" Vanderende, on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the age of 95 years, at Holland Christian Homes – Grace Manor. Sybil is now reunited with The Lord in Heaven, her loving husband Thomas and dear parents Jakob and Lutske Steursma (nee Vander Heide). Sybil was the cherished mother of Eric (Jodie), John (Sharon), Elisabeth (Gord Russell) and Tom. She was the devoted grandmother of Stephanie, Jason, Amanda, Mary Anne, Bonnie Lynn, Michelle Stephenson and her husband Chris LeBlanc and great-grandmother of Asha LeBlanc. She was the admired sister of Ann Adema and Piet (Netherlands). Sybil will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all her family and friends in Canada and the Netherlands and all who had the pleasure of knowing her. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the staff of Holland Christian Homes – Grace Manor and Pastor Henk Bruinsma for their loving care, dedication and compassion during these difficult times. In light of the current global pandemic, with the present restrictions placed on group gatherings and the well-being of everyone, the family has decided there will be no formal funeral at this time. In light of the current global pandemic, a Memorial Service will be taking place at Holland Christian Homes at a later date. Your condolences and continued support are very much appreciated during this very difficult time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store