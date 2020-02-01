|
|
LEDSON, SIDNEY ALBERT JAMES April 16, 1925 – December 5, 2019 Sidney Ledson was an accomplished musician, artist, writer, and educator, best known for his books Teach Your Child to Read in 60 Days and Raising Brighter Children, and his eponymous private school. A lifelong autodidact, his professional focus on early learning reflected his belief that teaching preschoolers to read increases their intelligence. Personal relationships did not come easily to Sidney, particularly those with family; his dogs were his closest attachments. Sidney was predeceased by his parents and siblings. He was fortunate to have been cared for by his friend Len Turner as his health declined. His two daughters, Vee and Jena, were with him when he passed away, quietly and in the wee hours, at Scarborough General Hospital. At his request, there will be no memorial.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020