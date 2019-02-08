BROWN, SIDNEY On Monday, February 4, 2019, at his home. Sid Brown, beloved husband of the late Jean Brown. Loving father of Phyllis Dubin and the late Roslyn Gilman. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Dan and Fran Brown of Waterloo. Devoted grandfather of Steven, Cindy and Scott, Tami, Lowell, Shane and great-grandfather of Tyler, Rachel, Madison, Emma, Reagan and Chelsea. A graveside service will be held at Adath Israel Congregation Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery, 10953 Dufferin Street, on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Shiva, 88 Promenade Circle, Thornhill. Memorial donations may be made to the Jean and Sidney Brown Endowment Fund, c/o Baycrest Hospital, 416- 785-2875, www.baycrest.org/donations
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2019