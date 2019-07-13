COHEN, SIDNEY JESSEL 86 years old, son of the late Nathan Cohen and the late Sarye Jessel Cohen. Passed away on July 11, 2019 at Cummer Lodge, surrounded by his wife Judy, daughter Michelle, and son Jonathan. Other mourners are nieces Kathi Cohen-Hovey and Natalie Cohen, nephew Michael Hovey, grand-nephew Kyle Ethan Hovey and Kyle's partner Sarah Dykstra. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment in the Anshei Minsk section of Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park. Shiva at 3181 Bayview Avenue, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Baycrest Foundation, 416- 785-2875 or Cummer Lodge, 416-392-9500.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 13, 2019