SIDNEY MILNES
1934 - 2020
MILNES, SIDNEY 1934 - 2020 Sid joined the Heavenly choir on May 15, 2020. Husband of Barbara, dear father to Lorne, Gary (Paula), Gail, Bruce (Anne), Susan, Ross and Neil (Donna). Adored grandfather of several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Brother of Ellen Bray (Gord) and Reverend Fred Milnes (Marion). Predeceased by siblings, Jean, Ruth, Margaret, Joyce and Robert. His main interest was singing and he belonged to many choirs, amongst them Scarborough A.O.T.S. Glee Club and Scarborough Bel Canto. Many thanks to the wonderful staff of Extendicare Guildwood. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Toronto Star on May 18, 2020.
