PASOFF, SIDNEY Peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathy Pasoff for 59 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Andrea Pasoff and Sloane Levitt, Jeff and Jodi Pasoff. Devoted Zaidie of Adam, Melanie, Daniel, Arielle and David. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. A family graveside service was held Friday, April 24, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to Parkinson Canada. 416-227-9700 or 1-800-565-3000. https://www.parkinson.ca/
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 26, 2020.