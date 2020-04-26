SIDNEY PASOFF
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share SIDNEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PASOFF, SIDNEY Peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathy Pasoff for 59 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Andrea Pasoff and Sloane Levitt, Jeff and Jodi Pasoff. Devoted Zaidie of Adam, Melanie, Daniel, Arielle and David. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. A family graveside service was held Friday, April 24, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to Parkinson Canada. 416-227-9700 or 1-800-565-3000. https://www.parkinson.ca/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved