GEISLER, SIEGESMUND "SIGGY" Passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the Brampton Civic Hospital. Siggy, in his 97th year, husband of the late Olga (2011). Loving father of Harry (the late Wendy), Bill and Angela. Loved Opa of Jennifer (Andy), Christopher and Matthew (Sarah). Great-Opa of Ashleigh and Harrison. Dear brother of Walter. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown, 905-877-3631, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 2 p.m., with additional visitation prior to the funeral beginning at 1:30 p.m. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery, Norval. We would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses and Support Staff at Brampton Civic Hospital and Woodhall Park Care Community, Brampton, for their care and compassion when looking after our father. Memorial contributions to the Alzheimer Society in Siggy's memory, would be greatly appreciated by the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store