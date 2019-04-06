BULLA, Siegfried Paul Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Trinity Village Long Term Care Centre in Kitchener in his 89th year. Loving and devoted husband of (Shirley) Jean for 60 wonderful years. Cherished father of Paul (Colleen), Susan (Eric) Magditsch, Peter (Carol) and Bruce (Anne McGilligan). Adored Opi to Elise, Daniele, Nathan, Wesley (Mercedes), Christopher, Alexander, Iain and Madeline. Predeceased by his parents Johann and Maria and his siblings Lucie, Inge, Irmgaard, Lisbeth, Elfriede, Erwin, Horst, Herbert. Survived by his loving sister Eva (Max Muller) in Munich and his many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He immigrated to Canada in 1953 and worked in the hospitality business in Toronto at the Royal York Hotel, Dutch Sisters Inn, Constellation Hotel, the Old Mill and the Eaton Centre. In 1978 he became a faculty member at George Brown College's Culinary Institute in Toronto as Master Instructor, where he taught fine dining, hospitality and food management until 1993. On his retirement the College renamed the dining room SIEGFRIED'S. A resident of Kitchener over the last 20 years, Siggy loved to help people whenever he could and always wanted to make sure you were treated with the utmost of respect. Family and friends will be received at Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2723 Victoria St. N., Breslau, Ontario (519- 904-0400) on Saturday, May 11, 2019 for a memorial service at 11 a.m. and a celebration of life lunch reception at 12 noon. Donations to The Working Centre in Kitchener www.theworkingcentre.org or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. A book of online condolences may be signed at www.memorycemetery.ca. A special thank you to all the caregivers and staff at Luther Village Retirement Home and most recently at Trinity Village Care Centre.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019