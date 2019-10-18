GREGORASH, SIGRID Peacefully passed away at Southlake Regional Hospital, Newmarket on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 87 years of age. Beloved wife of Alexander. Dear sister-in-law of late Metro (late Helen), late Marie (late Peter) Kaleta, late Andrew (late Ann), Irene (late Stefan) Ferens, Elsie (Vincent) Ruholl, Michael (late Elizabeth) and George (Bernice). Sigrid will also be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and friends. Friends will be received at Skwarchuk Funeral Home, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford (1-800- 209-4803) for visitation on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 1 p.m. until the time of a funeral service at 2 p.m. followed by cremation. In Sigrid's memory, donations may be made to Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 18, 2019