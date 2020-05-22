WRIGHT, SILBOURNE SAMUEL April 19, 1922 - May 15, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Silbourne, on May 15, 2020, in his 98th year. Silbourne, affectionately known as Sil, was the beloved husband of Millicent for over 68 years. Loving father of Raymond (Elaine) and Lesley. Cherished grandfather of Yvonne (Ken) and Matthew and great-grandfather to Silbourne. Sil also leaves behind his sister Hazel and many nieces and nephews that adored him. Born in St. Elizabeth, Jamaica, Sil served in Jamaica's Royal Engineers from 1944 to 1948. He started his apprenticeship in the printing trade in 1948, and worked for Jamaica's Gleaner for 6 years. In 1954, Sil and Millie moved to England where he worked as a pressman for several newspapers, including the Daily Express, the Daily Mirror and the South London Press News Chronical. In 1967, Sil and his family moved to Canada. He worked at various newspaper subsidiaries before becoming a full-time pressman at the Toronto Star. He worked at the Star for 15 years before his retirement in 1987. Sil cherished his time at the Star and made lasting friendships. Sil was a jolly man who was a history buff and avid Toronto Blue Jays fan. He also enjoyed travelling, gardening, cooking and playing the lottery. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A celebration of Sil's life will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences may be made at marshallfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 22, 2020.