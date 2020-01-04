|
|
La ROCCA, Silvano Surrounded by his family, Silvano "Steve", passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the age of 61. Loving and devoted husband to Lidia for over 42 years. Beloved father to Jennifer and her husband Mike, Victoria and her husband Lucas, Anthony and Marco. Cherished grandfather to Austin, Bailey, Jaxson and Sadie. Dear brother to Lucia. Silvano was predeceased by his parents, Antonio and Antonia, and his brother John. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his extended family and friends. Friends may gather at the Andrews Community Funeral Centre, 8190 Dixie Road (North of Steeles Ave.), (905)456-8190, on Sunday, January 5th, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be celebrated on Monday, January 6th, at 10 a.m./ in the funeral home chapel. Silvano will be entombed privately. In lieu of flowers, donation to the would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.andrewscommunity funeralcentre.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020