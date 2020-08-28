CHAVES, Silvester It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Silvester Chaves, in his 96th year at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. Predeceased by his wife Stella Rodrigues, he will be missed by his children Barbara, Stephen (Theresa), Paul and Michael (Barbara); grandchildren Candace (Robert), Cara (William), James (Alexandra), Terrance (Kristina), Stephanie, Joseph, Jakob and great-grandchildren Kylee, Nathaniel and Henry. Born in British Guiana (Guyana), Silvester served with the United States Army, worked the oil refineries of Aruba and sailed the oceans with the Merchant Marines. It was the latter that introduced him to trade unions which would be a part of his life for many years. In 1953 he immigrated to Canada with his new bride and started life anew in his chosen land. Silvester's agile mind, storytelling skills, voracious appetite for current events and passion for soccer, particularly the Canadian Women's National Team and his "Reds", the Toronto Football Club, will be missed by all who knew him. Following cremation, an interment and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A special thanks to the Palliative Care team at Sunnybrook and all the health care workers and support personnel who are holding the front line during the pandemic.