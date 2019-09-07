Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SILVIA ROSEMARIE RUEGGER. View Sign Service Information Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home 53 Division St. Bowmanville , ON L1C 2Z8 (905)-623-5668 Obituary

RUEGGER, SILVIA ROSEMARIE February 23, 1961 - August 23, 2019 On August 23, 2019, in her 58th year, after a courageous battle with cancer and surrounded by the love of her family, Silvia was called triumphantly into the presence of her Lord and Saviour. Loving daughter of the late Ulrich and Ruth Ruegger. Beloved and adored sister of Connie Mark, Veronica Robinson (Tim) and Daniel Ruegger (Valeta). Cherished aunt of Stephen Mark (Shannon), Andrea Mark, Jonathan Mark (Becky), Jason Robinson (Megan), Kristin Ingoldsby (Brian) and Cory. Exceptional and enthusiastic great-aunt to eight nieces and nephews. As a young teenager, Silvia set her heart and mind on competing in long distance running in the Olympics. In 1984, Silvia represented Canada at the Los Angeles Olympics in the inaugural women's marathon, finishing eighth. As a participant in the 1985 Houston Marathon, she set the Canadian women's record of 2:28:36; which remained unbroken for 28 years. While pursuing her Olympic dream, she earned an Honours Science degree in Nutrition, coupled with an Arts degree in psychology, from Guelph University. Despite being successful in business as a National Accounts Manager, her passion was to work with children. Silvia dedicated her talents for many years to the underprivileged by establishing running and reading programs in schools across Canada, assisting children in developing literacy skills and athleticism. Loving, selfless, compassionate, humble and steadfast in her faith, are but a few words that describe Silvia's character. She leaves an immense void in our lives and will be forever missed by many. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Newcastle Baptist Church, located at 200 King Avenue East, Newcastle, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, details regarding donation opportunities will be provided at the celebration of life. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street, Bowmanville, Ontario. Online condolences may be made at:

RUEGGER, SILVIA ROSEMARIE February 23, 1961 - August 23, 2019 On August 23, 2019, in her 58th year, after a courageous battle with cancer and surrounded by the love of her family, Silvia was called triumphantly into the presence of her Lord and Saviour. Loving daughter of the late Ulrich and Ruth Ruegger. Beloved and adored sister of Connie Mark, Veronica Robinson (Tim) and Daniel Ruegger (Valeta). Cherished aunt of Stephen Mark (Shannon), Andrea Mark, Jonathan Mark (Becky), Jason Robinson (Megan), Kristin Ingoldsby (Brian) and Cory. Exceptional and enthusiastic great-aunt to eight nieces and nephews. As a young teenager, Silvia set her heart and mind on competing in long distance running in the Olympics. In 1984, Silvia represented Canada at the Los Angeles Olympics in the inaugural women's marathon, finishing eighth. As a participant in the 1985 Houston Marathon, she set the Canadian women's record of 2:28:36; which remained unbroken for 28 years. While pursuing her Olympic dream, she earned an Honours Science degree in Nutrition, coupled with an Arts degree in psychology, from Guelph University. Despite being successful in business as a National Accounts Manager, her passion was to work with children. Silvia dedicated her talents for many years to the underprivileged by establishing running and reading programs in schools across Canada, assisting children in developing literacy skills and athleticism. Loving, selfless, compassionate, humble and steadfast in her faith, are but a few words that describe Silvia's character. She leaves an immense void in our lives and will be forever missed by many. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Newcastle Baptist Church, located at 200 King Avenue East, Newcastle, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, details regarding donation opportunities will be provided at the celebration of life. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street, Bowmanville, Ontario. Online condolences may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com . "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the lord, the righteous judge will award to me on that day- and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing." 2 Timothy 4:7-8. Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close