LAZARIC, SILVIO April 21, 1927 – December 27, 2019 Passed away peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 6:47 p.m., at the age of 92.5 years old, at Humber River Hospital, Toronto, ON. Silvio was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Diane Lazaric, who passed away on November 13, 2010. Silvio is remembered as the utmost generous, loving and kind husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather. He was an icon of generosity in his devotion to his entire family and anyone whom he met. Silvio was a true gem who instantly made strong connections in his business, family and social life with his ability to speak fluently in Croatian, Italian and English. Silvio is fondly remembered as the creator of Rainbow Electric Beauty Supplies which he started in 1960. Anyone who has ever had their hair styled at any salon in Toronto or surrounding communities, has crossed paths with Silvio over the years and shares ongoing stories and happy exchanges with him. He is survived and will be greatly missed by his brother, Ivan, who resides in Croatia and his sister, Emilia who resides in Serbia. He will also be greatly missed by his two sons, two daughters-in-law and five grandchildren: Anthony Lazaric, his wife Catherine (née Cormier) and their sons, Anthony Jr. and Eric; and Robert Lazaric, his wife Alexa (née Santos) and their children Alexander, his wife Marlena (née Zaremba), Bianca and Samantha. Silvio's friends and family are invited to pay their respects and celebrate his life on Thursday, January 2, 2020: visitation from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m., service from 3:00 - 4:00 p.m., reception from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., at Meadowvale Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Centre (7732 Mavis Rd., Brampton, ON, 905-451-3716). Private family service and interment to follow. If desired, donations may be made in memory of Silvio Lazaric to the Humber River Hospital, Toronto, ON, hrhfoundation.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 1, 2020

