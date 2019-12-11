SABAT, SIMON With heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Simon on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Brampton Civic Hospital, at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Margaret (Gosia) for 18 years. Loving father of Edward and his wife Nancy, Paul and his wife Paola and Allan and his wife Velina. Dear Giddo of Gabriella, Melinda, Christopher and Victoria. Cherished brother of Wadie, Mary, Sam, Walide and Muna. Simon was the founder and President of The Consulting House Inc. which was established in 1985. He built the company with creative and proprietary strategies but more so based on his genuine desire to do the best for his clients. His sons joined the business and with his guidance and mentorship, have followed in his footsteps to build on his success and achievements. Visitation to be held at Ward Funeral Home located at 4671 Hwy. 7, Woodbridge (just west of Pinevalley Dr.), on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 7-9 p.m., 2nd visitation Friday, December 13, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral mass to be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church located at 8500 Islington Ave., Woodbridge. Final disposition to be held at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 11, 2019