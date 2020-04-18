SINA HARRISON
HARRISON, SINA (nee HANSINA CELINA VanHEREWEGHE) Passed away peacefully at home with family on April 8, 2020. Predeceased by husband Douglas and son David. Loving mother of Denise (Jim) and grandmother of Jen (Aaron), Jill (Tony), Bryan (Jen) and Kim (William) and great-grandchildren Teah, Evan, Reid, Owen, Damien, Lucas, Ava and Riley. Survived by sister Mable (103 years) and predeceased by siblings Martha, Stan, Alice, Maurice and Evelyn. Friend to many and always God's faithful servant. Thanks be to God for the life of this amazing, loving, generous person who we were fortunate enough to call Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma, Sister. As the COVID-19 virus prevents having a funeral at this time, a memorial service will be held at a later date when safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in her memory to The Alzheimer Society, Heart & Stroke or Church of the Incarnation.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.
