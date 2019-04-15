MILIJANOVICH, SINISHA After living a very full, healthy and complete life, Sinisha, Dad and Deda, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019 in his 98th year (September 23, 1921). He was surrounded by the love of his family all his days. Family was everything to him. He was always there to lend a helping hand or to offer you something from his well-kept garden. Predeceased by his loving wife, Margaret Milijanovich (nee Owen), with whom he shared life's greatest joys and adventures. Loved and dearly missed by his daughters Olga, Gwen and Angela, sons-in-law Steve, George, and Bruce, grandchildren Ben, Brock (Kaitlin), Erin (Zach), Lucas, Daniel and Tian, and great-grandchildren Kelsey and William. Remembered and loved by extended family in both Serbia and Wales. In lieu of flowers, please grow one in your own garden for remembrance. A celebration of life is planned for Thursday, April 18th visitation 10 a.m. at McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home (Milton). Service begins at 11 a.m. Please join the family in honouring his memory.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SINISHA MILIJANOVICH.
McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home
114 Main Street East
Milton, ON L9T 1N5
(905) 878-4452
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 15, 2019