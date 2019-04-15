Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SINISHA MILIJANOVICH. View Sign

MILIJANOVICH, SINISHA After living a very full, healthy and complete life, Sinisha, Dad and Deda, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019 in his 98th year (September 23, 1921). He was surrounded by the love of his family all his days. Family was everything to him. He was always there to lend a helping hand or to offer you something from his well-kept garden. Predeceased by his loving wife, Margaret Milijanovich (nee Owen), with whom he shared life's greatest joys and adventures. Loved and dearly missed by his daughters Olga, Gwen and Angela, sons-in-law Steve, George, and Bruce, grandchildren Ben, Brock (Kaitlin), Erin (Zach), Lucas, Daniel and Tian, and great-grandchildren Kelsey and William. Remembered and loved by extended family in both Serbia and Wales. In lieu of flowers, please grow one in your own garden for remembrance. A celebration of life is planned for Thursday, April 18th visitation 10 a.m. at McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home (Milton). Service begins at 11 a.m. Please join the family in honouring his memory.

MILIJANOVICH, SINISHA After living a very full, healthy and complete life, Sinisha, Dad and Deda, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019 in his 98th year (September 23, 1921). He was surrounded by the love of his family all his days. Family was everything to him. He was always there to lend a helping hand or to offer you something from his well-kept garden. Predeceased by his loving wife, Margaret Milijanovich (nee Owen), with whom he shared life's greatest joys and adventures. Loved and dearly missed by his daughters Olga, Gwen and Angela, sons-in-law Steve, George, and Bruce, grandchildren Ben, Brock (Kaitlin), Erin (Zach), Lucas, Daniel and Tian, and great-grandchildren Kelsey and William. Remembered and loved by extended family in both Serbia and Wales. In lieu of flowers, please grow one in your own garden for remembrance. A celebration of life is planned for Thursday, April 18th visitation 10 a.m. at McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home (Milton). Service begins at 11 a.m. Please join the family in honouring his memory. Funeral Home McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home

114 Main Street East

Milton , ON L9T 1N5

(905) 878-4452 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close