CHEE, Sinn-Lim Born in Singapore on November 7, 1931, Sinn-Lim died on November 13, 2019 in Toronto in his 89th year. A bright student and winner of a prestigious Colombo Plan Scholarship, he went on to a successful career as a parasitologist specializing in tropical diseases. Later, he worked as a tropical disease specialist at Toronto General Hospital. He is survived by his wife Poh-Choo, son Wayne (Marion) and daughter Wai-Lin as well as three grandchildren: Caitlin, Andrew and Emma. Although he will be missed, the family takes comfort knowing that he is in a far better place. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Greenview Lodge for looking after him during the past two years. Sinn-Lim's life will be remembered at a private service for family and close friends on Friday, November 22nd.



CHEE, Sinn-Lim Born in Singapore on November 7, 1931, Sinn-Lim died on November 13, 2019 in Toronto in his 89th year. A bright student and winner of a prestigious Colombo Plan Scholarship, he went on to a successful career as a parasitologist specializing in tropical diseases. Later, he worked as a tropical disease specialist at Toronto General Hospital. He is survived by his wife Poh-Choo, son Wayne (Marion) and daughter Wai-Lin as well as three grandchildren: Caitlin, Andrew and Emma. Although he will be missed, the family takes comfort knowing that he is in a far better place. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Greenview Lodge for looking after him during the past two years. Sinn-Lim's life will be remembered at a private service for family and close friends on Friday, November 22nd. Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 19, 2019

