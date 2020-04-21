SIU LIEN LUCY GODDARD
GODDARD, SIU LIEN LUCY (nee CHEN) It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Siu Lien Lucy Goddard, on April 15, 2020, at the age of 74. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Brian Goddard; her children, Suzanne (Rahim), Nicole, Christine and John (Stephanie); her grandchildren, Adam, Aiden and Noah, the loves of her life; her siblings, Blossom (Lien), Joe (Julie), Tony (Patricia), Joyce, George (Lillian) and Catherine Leo; and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19, there will be no visitation and a private service will be taking place. A celebration of Siu Lien's life will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, Scarborough Health Network Foundation or Providence Healthcare Foundation. Online condolences at arbormemorial.ca/en/obituaries

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 21, 2020.
