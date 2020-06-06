S.J. JOHN JOSEPH FRECHETTE
1933 - 2020
FRECHETTE, S.J., JOHN JOSEPH JESUIT 1933 - 2020 Brother Joseph Frechette of the Society of Jesus, died peacefully on June 3, 2020, in the palliative care ward of the Oshawa General Hospital. Born in Toronto, Ontario, he was the son of Fabian Joseph Frechette and Maud Ann McQuillan. He was 86 years old and in his 63rd year as a Jesuit. As a Jesuit Brother, he contributed to the Jesuit mission to the world in building maintenance, as a bookbinder and as an assistant to the Director at Loyola Retreat House in Guelph, Ontario. For over 40 years, he served as the Treasurer at Gonzaga High School and St. Bonaventure's College in St. John's, NL. Joe was the calm in many a storm. His good judgment and devotedness were a family trait. When cancer demanded palliative care, he moved to Pickering, ON, to die surrounded by Jesuits and his many family members. Funeral celebrations will be delayed to a later date. Arrangements have been made through Rosar-Morrison Funeral Chapel (Toronto). As your expression of sympathy, a donation may be made to the Jesuit Advancement Office, 43 Queen's Park Cres. E., Toronto, ON M5S 2C3, (416-481-9154). Condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.
