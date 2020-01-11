|
NEWMAN, SMEATON THOMAS January 24, 1950 - December 24, 2019 With deep sadness we announce that Tom passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Palliative Care Unit at Credit Valley Hospital on December 24, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Marivé and loving father to Chantal and Tara Brickley (Lloyd) and stepfather to Kenneth, Alexander and Stephanie, grandchildren Michael Herbert Jr. and Brittany Newman and step-grandchildren Malcolm and Natanya. Tom will be greatly missed by his sister Debbie Hamilton (Rob), brother George (Cindy), predeceased by sister Shirley Hale-Sanders (Dick) and parents Smeaton and Margaret. Uncle Tom was dearly loved by his many nieces and nephews. Tom was born in Montreal and was always busy with new projects – as a teenager he learned how to develop pictures in the darkroom he built in the family basement, an early start in the printing business, worked on cars in the family driveway - much to his Mom's chagrin many parts ended up in her beautiful rose bushes. His love of exotic and fast cars became his lifelong passion. He followed his Dad and began his career in the printing trade. In 1979, he moved to Toronto with his young family and had great success and within a few years started his own company, Tru-Craft Litho, which is now in its 26th year of operation. Tom loved entertaining at his Muskoka cottage and home in Naples, Florida. Many great dinners and sunset cruises were had by his many friends and family. We all loved his zest and love of life. He especially enjoyed his Poker runs on Lake Ontario from Pier 4 supporting The Big Brothers organization for many years. A private cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Any donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020