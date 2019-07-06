SAWYCKY, Sofia July, 26, 1922 – July 3, 2019 With broken hearts, the family of Sofia Sawycky announces the passing of their beloved matriarch. A force of nature, she persevered through WWII and immigrated to Canada where she built a full and thriving life for herself and her close-knit family. She and her late husband, her sweetheart Serhi, were partners in the truest sense: lifelong loves, self-made business people, gracious hosts, and proud Ukrainian and Canadian patriots. Her children Halia (Harry) and Lesia (Orest) are the beneficiaries of her indomitable spirit and endless generosity. With her unwavering support, her grandchildren Lelia (Glen) and Myrocia (Andrew) built lives which made her extremely proud. Her great-grandchildren Roman and Sofia brought joy and laughter to her final days. Her dear siblings, nieces and nephews, and many friends, those predeceased and those still with us, were never far from her heart or her welcoming home. She leaves a legacy of kindness, strength and generosity. Vichna Sofii pamiyat. For their gentle care, we extend our profound gratitude to St. Joseph's Health Care Centre, and the team of support workers, nurses, doctors, and professionals who looked after Sofia. Panachyda and visitation will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Sunday, July 7th at Cardinal Funeral Home, Annette Chapel, 92 Annette St., Toronto. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 8th, at St. Demetrius Ukrainian Catholic Church, 135 La Rose Ave., Etobicoke, ON, followed by interment at Park Lawn Cemetery, 2845 Bloor St. W., Etobicoke, ON.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019