TAMOS, Sofia (nee EVSTATHIOU) Peacefully at the Humber River Regional Hospital, on Monday, September 23, 2019, at the age of 94. Dearly beloved wife of the late Thomas Tamos. Cherished mother of Mary (Basil) Voinou and Frances (Dan) Kirkoff. Dear sister of the late Politimi Bidakas (Greece) and the late George Evstathiou (Poland). Loving Baba of Teddy, Diana, Christopher and Kathy and proud great-grandmother of 8. Resting at the A. ROY MILLER CHAPEL, 1695 St. Clair Avenue West, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 2-4 and 5-9 p.m. Funeral Service in the chapel Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Prospect Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com "To Know Her, Was To Love Her"
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 25, 2019