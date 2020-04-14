|
|
SAVA, SONIA Sonia Sava, died on Good Friday (April 10, 2020), in Toronto, Canada. Sonia, born in Poland in 1941, was a loving wife and mother and an active member of the Catholic community. Her profound faith brought her peace throughout her life, giving her the strength to endure its most turbulent waves and fiercest winds. Her constant spark of intellectual curiosity made her friendship an especial joy, cherished by her many lifelong friends. She began her life at the beginning of one kind of war (WWII) and lost her life in the midst of another, suffering from COVID-19. She will be deeply missed by her adoring husband of 57 years, Henry, her loving son Mark and wife Helen and her loving daughter Sharla and husband Andrew. She was a devoted grandmother to Rachel and Kyle. A Virtual Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 via St. Timothy Catholic Church YouTube Livestream. Flowers can be sent to R.S. Kane Funeral Home in Toronto.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 14, 2020