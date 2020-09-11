Sonia SKIRKO

SKIRKO, Sonia On Monday, September 8, 2020, at the age of 74, passed suddenly. Predeceased by her parents Anna and John Kucyk, and ex-husband Leonid Skirko. Sonia leaves behind her loving children, daughter Lesia (son-in-law Scott Smith), granddaughter Fallon, son Taras (daughter-in-law Sherry), grandchildren John, Sam, Lucy and son Oleh. Sister Orysia (brother-in-law David Manzatiuk) godson Michael and niece Melanie. Friends will be received at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W. Visitation Saturday, September 12th, from 12:00-2:00 p.m. with a service at 2:00 p.m. Burial Monday at Springcreek Cemetery.