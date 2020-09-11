1/
Sonia SKIRKO
SKIRKO, Sonia On Monday, September 8, 2020, at the age of 74, passed suddenly. Predeceased by her parents Anna and John Kucyk, and ex-husband Leonid Skirko. Sonia leaves behind her loving children, daughter Lesia (son-in-law Scott Smith), granddaughter Fallon, son Taras (daughter-in-law Sherry), grandchildren John, Sam, Lucy and son Oleh. Sister Orysia (brother-in-law David Manzatiuk) godson Michael and niece Melanie. Friends will be received at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W. Visitation Saturday, September 12th, from 12:00-2:00 p.m. with a service at 2:00 p.m. Burial Monday at Springcreek Cemetery.


Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Ridley Funeral Home
3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1K3
(416) 259-3705
