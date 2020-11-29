TICHONCHUK, SONIA (nee RAYKO) Passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the age of 91, wife of the late Alexander Tichonchuk (2010). Survived by her children, Michael (Donna), and Paula (Bill Robbins); grandchildren, Andrew (Jennifer), Kevin, and Laura (Dale Niman) Tichonchuk; great-granddaughter, Emily; siblings, Vera Rayko, George, and Mike (Sonya) Rayko; and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brothers, Adam (2002) and Harry (2016) Rayko; and sister, Olga (2014) Rayko. At Sonia's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Westview Funeral Chapel, 519-641-1793, and online condolences are available by visiting www.westviewfuneralchapel.com