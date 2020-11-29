1/
SONIA TICHONCHUK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SONIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TICHONCHUK, SONIA (nee RAYKO) Passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the age of 91, wife of the late Alexander Tichonchuk (2010). Survived by her children, Michael (Donna), and Paula (Bill Robbins); grandchildren, Andrew (Jennifer), Kevin, and Laura (Dale Niman) Tichonchuk; great-granddaughter, Emily; siblings, Vera Rayko, George, and Mike (Sonya) Rayko; and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brothers, Adam (2002) and Harry (2016) Rayko; and sister, Olga (2014) Rayko. At Sonia's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Westview Funeral Chapel, 519-641-1793, and online condolences are available by visiting www.westviewfuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westview Funeral Chapel
709 Wonderland Road, N
London, ON N6H 4L1
(519) 641-1793
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Westview Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved