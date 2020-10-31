DACIUK, Sophia "Sophie" Peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020, in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the late Walter for 68 years, devoted mother of Timothy (Joanne) and Dawna (Peter). Cherished Baba of Laryssa, Matthew and Daniel. She was the last surviving sibling, predeceased by her brothers Henry, John and Bill and her sisters Pearl and Nellie. Lovingly remembered by her family and friends, she leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Sophie was raised on a farm in Scarborough. She was a farm girl at heart with a passion for gardening which carried through to her last years of life. Mom was a devoted and long-serving parishioner of Holy Eucharist Ukrainian Catholic Church and a longtime member of the Ukrainian Catholic Women's League. She was a member of the seniors' club at Holy Eucharist and took pleasure in arranging many excursions, games, and activities. Sophie was a 25-year volunteer of the Scarborough General Hospital Women's Auxiliary. With her creative talent, she enjoyed many hours of sewing, floral arranging, crafting and puzzles. Mom was an excellent cook and took pride in preparing and hosting special holiday dinners and celebrations. Mom had the brightest smile and a wonderful sense of humour. Her positive attitude, along with her active and healthy lifestyle, attributed to her longevity and a life well lived. Mom was fiercely independent and cherished her home - cooking, cleaning, gardening and maintaining her residence until the age of 97. She always kept her cheerful demeanour, never lost her enthusiasm for life, and maintained her deep Catholic faith and immense love for her family. Mom will be remembered for her loving, kind and generous spirit who adored her children and grandchildren. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Special thanks to staff at Scarborough Retirement Residence. A private family funeral will be held. There will be a celebration of Sophie's life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Holy Eucharist Ukrainian Catholic Church. While the family wishes you could all be with them in their time of loss, they appreciate your kind words and condolences. Mom will be dearly missed and forever remembered by all who had the good fortune to know her. May her memory be eternal, Vichnaya Pamyat. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca