Guest Book View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel 4933 Dundas Street West Etobicoke , ON M9A 1B6 (416)-231-2283 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel 4933 Dundas Street West Etobicoke , ON M9A 1B6 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel 4933 Dundas Street West Etobicoke , ON M9A 1B6 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Turner & Porter Butler Chapel 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Islington and Kipling Aves), Etobicoke , ON Obituary

KARPUS, SOPHIA JACQUELYN April 9, 1994 – December 13, 2019 It is with profound sadness and broken hearts that we mourn the loss of our daughter, Sophia. In the last six months Sophia endured two major surgeries and five weeks of radiation. She never complained; she just kept fighting. After only six months of fighting, she passed away peacefully of lung cancer. Near the end, she told her nurses and doctor that she was only worried about her family and parents; she wanted to make sure we were okay. That captures the type of beautiful person she was. She is truly our hero! Adored daughter to Nancy Piunti Karpus and John Karpus (Christina Strait). Sophia was predeceased by her grandparents, Stella and Henry Karpus, Phyllis Piunti and Sam Piunti. She leaves behind her grandmother, Darnell Piunti (wife of Sam Piunti). Sophia loved her cousins more than anything and they were by her side until the end. Chris (Ris), Jess, Alex (Aya), Julia, Emily, Eavan, Leah, Scott, Rebecca, Stephen, Emma, Matt, Ted, Bronwyn, Will, Julie, Annie, Joachim, Shanna, Charlotte, Brent, Max, Giuliana, Marcus, Dominic, Jo Jo, Michael, Sophia, Isabel, Michael, and Nicholas. She will be profoundly missed by her godparents, Uncle Jason Piunti and Aunt Kristi Piunti Porcelli, and by her aunts and uncles, Janet Feasby (Paul), Henry Karpus (Leanne), and Harry and Linda Perlis. She will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by the Wladyka, Thomson, and Sanfratello families. We are so lucky to have the support of all our friends. Sophia will be missed by the friends she loved so much, including Beca, Maddy, Alyiah, Chris, and Eric, and by her beloved dog and furry brother, Louie. Sophia cherished her time with family at the Farm and at Rebecca Lodge in Muskoka and spent many happy sunny days at the condo on Siesta Key. She will be remembered by her passion for Broadway musicals, live concerts and theatre, and was a former student of the Sheridan College Musical Theatre Program. A super fan of all things Disney, Sophia visited Disney World annually to celebrate "The Happiest Place on Earth" and was a proud Cast Member at the Disney Store in the Eaton Centre. Sophia was a gentle and fun-loving person who rejoiced in her good times and faced her illness with quiet dignity. She was always happy to share her experiences, knowledge, and passions enthusiastically. A highlight in her life was when she got to meet her idol, Taylor Swift. To the Arkells and Ferraro Brothers (who played at her sweet 16 at the Cameron House), she will rock with you in heaven. Sophia will be forever missed. Her beautiful smile and her big beautiful eyes will be remembered by all of us who are left behind, along with our amazing memories of her way-too-short life. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, and support staff at Sick Kids, Princess Margaret, and Mount Sinai for their relentless dedication and for making Sophia comfortable 24/7! To The Disney Store and every cast member there, your generosity and love for Sophia will be remembered forever. Thank you to BBDO Toronto and the men and women of Cine Support Inc., for their love and support through the years. We are very lucky to work with the best people in the world. Lastly, thank you to Emily's House for making Sophia's final days the best ever. You always made us feel like we were truly at home and the love and care that we experienced was like nothing we ever could have imagined. In addition to the nurses and staff, who are truly angels from heaven, we would like to profoundly thank Dr. Jeff for his incredible bedside manner, not just with Sophia, but with her parents and extended family as well. When you think of Sophia, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Islington and Kipling Aves), Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Celebration of Life will be held in the Chapel on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. Online condolences available through

KARPUS, SOPHIA JACQUELYN April 9, 1994 – December 13, 2019 It is with profound sadness and broken hearts that we mourn the loss of our daughter, Sophia. In the last six months Sophia endured two major surgeries and five weeks of radiation. She never complained; she just kept fighting. After only six months of fighting, she passed away peacefully of lung cancer. Near the end, she told her nurses and doctor that she was only worried about her family and parents; she wanted to make sure we were okay. That captures the type of beautiful person she was. She is truly our hero! Adored daughter to Nancy Piunti Karpus and John Karpus (Christina Strait). Sophia was predeceased by her grandparents, Stella and Henry Karpus, Phyllis Piunti and Sam Piunti. She leaves behind her grandmother, Darnell Piunti (wife of Sam Piunti). Sophia loved her cousins more than anything and they were by her side until the end. Chris (Ris), Jess, Alex (Aya), Julia, Emily, Eavan, Leah, Scott, Rebecca, Stephen, Emma, Matt, Ted, Bronwyn, Will, Julie, Annie, Joachim, Shanna, Charlotte, Brent, Max, Giuliana, Marcus, Dominic, Jo Jo, Michael, Sophia, Isabel, Michael, and Nicholas. She will be profoundly missed by her godparents, Uncle Jason Piunti and Aunt Kristi Piunti Porcelli, and by her aunts and uncles, Janet Feasby (Paul), Henry Karpus (Leanne), and Harry and Linda Perlis. She will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by the Wladyka, Thomson, and Sanfratello families. We are so lucky to have the support of all our friends. Sophia will be missed by the friends she loved so much, including Beca, Maddy, Alyiah, Chris, and Eric, and by her beloved dog and furry brother, Louie. Sophia cherished her time with family at the Farm and at Rebecca Lodge in Muskoka and spent many happy sunny days at the condo on Siesta Key. She will be remembered by her passion for Broadway musicals, live concerts and theatre, and was a former student of the Sheridan College Musical Theatre Program. A super fan of all things Disney, Sophia visited Disney World annually to celebrate "The Happiest Place on Earth" and was a proud Cast Member at the Disney Store in the Eaton Centre. Sophia was a gentle and fun-loving person who rejoiced in her good times and faced her illness with quiet dignity. She was always happy to share her experiences, knowledge, and passions enthusiastically. A highlight in her life was when she got to meet her idol, Taylor Swift. To the Arkells and Ferraro Brothers (who played at her sweet 16 at the Cameron House), she will rock with you in heaven. Sophia will be forever missed. Her beautiful smile and her big beautiful eyes will be remembered by all of us who are left behind, along with our amazing memories of her way-too-short life. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, and support staff at Sick Kids, Princess Margaret, and Mount Sinai for their relentless dedication and for making Sophia comfortable 24/7! To The Disney Store and every cast member there, your generosity and love for Sophia will be remembered forever. Thank you to BBDO Toronto and the men and women of Cine Support Inc., for their love and support through the years. We are very lucky to work with the best people in the world. Lastly, thank you to Emily's House for making Sophia's final days the best ever. You always made us feel like we were truly at home and the love and care that we experienced was like nothing we ever could have imagined. In addition to the nurses and staff, who are truly angels from heaven, we would like to profoundly thank Dr. Jeff for his incredible bedside manner, not just with Sophia, but with her parents and extended family as well. When you think of Sophia, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Islington and Kipling Aves), Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Celebration of Life will be held in the Chapel on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Emily's House in Sophia's memory at https://41035.thankyou4caring.org/sophias-fund- Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close