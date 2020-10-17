SOPHIE ANTONOPOULOS

ANTONOPOULOS, SOPHIE (nee DIMITROFF) April 6, 1925 – October 14, 2020 Born in Gabresh, Kastoria, Macedonia, on April 6, 1925, to the late Trika and Staso Dimitroff. Mom passed away peacefully, at the age of 95. Mom was very much a lady who was predeceased by her beloved husband Chris (Stavros) in 2008. Loving, cherished mother to Frances (Keith), Katherine (Larry) and Steven (Katherine). Devoted Baba to Kasha, Kristina (Jason), Christopher, David and Jessica (Ben). Proud Great-Baba to Cassandra, Nathan, Dalia, Simon and Sasha. Predeceased by her best friend and special sister Elsie (the late Tom) and her dear, late sister-in-law Milka and the late brothers-in-law Fred Antonopoulos and Don Antonopoulos. Mom will be greatly missed by her cherished brother Chris (Gloria) and wonderful sister-in-law Stephanie Antonopoulos and many cousins, special relatives in Michigan, nieces, nephews and friends. Mom had three children, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who all loved, honoured and respected her. In return, she opened up her big and generous heart with unconditional love. Apparently, we are all brilliant, good looking and perfect. Not a flaw among us. One did not argue with the beloved matriarch of the family. Mom was amazingly lovely, even more so as the years passed. She loved to cook, celebrated all special occasions with gusto and relish, and never forgot a birthday or anniversary. We will all miss her cheese or squash pita, all types of manja (stew) and sweet bread. Mom loved to shop (favourite shops also gone…Bombay, Bowrings). Mom would move furniture around on a regular basis in her home or ours, asked or not. One did not say a word, as it usually looked better. Mom was the glue and heart to our families. She always made us feel safe, secure and loved. The Antonopoulos, Green and Phillips families extend a thank you and deep appreciation to all staff at Chester Village, particularly the 4th floor staff, Amethyst Wing, who cared and looked after Mom up to her final days. There almost three years to the day, she was very happy and content, and felt blessed to be in such a safe and caring environment. If desired, memorial contributions to a charity of your choice or to Chester Village, 3555 Danforth Avenue, Scarborough, ON M1L 1E3. In keeping with COVID restrictions, a private family service and burial will take place. To share online condolences, please send to www.etouch.ca