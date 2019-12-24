CHORNEY, Sophie (Zonia) It is with deepest sadness that the family of Sophie (Zonia) Chorney announces her peaceful passing on December 21, 2019, at the age of 92. Sophie was a loving wife to her husband Steve (predeceased in 2016). She and Steve married in 1950, in Alvena, Saskatchewan, and moved to Toronto to establish a home and raise a family. She retired from her work at Canada Post in 1993 after a 35-year career, which she enjoyed immensely. Sophie was a woman of faith and a longtime parishioner at the Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Holy Protection in Toronto. She was also a volunteer extraordinaire in her community, serving on such committees as the Ukrainian Catholic Women's League and the Ukrainian Canadian Women's Council, Toronto Branch among others. She received many acknowledgements and awards for her volunteer work. Sophie was blessed with many talents including a beautiful singing voice. She was an excellent cook and took great pleasure in baking wonderful pastry treats that were enjoyed by all. She loved crocheting, crossword puzzles and spending time in her garden. Sophie had a real zest for life and enjoyed her many roles: mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, mother-in-law and sister-in-law. She leaves behind her heartbroken daughters Genya Woloshyn (Steve), Audrey (Roman Bezubko) and their families, and younger sister Olia Bobyk (Lu) and family. Visitation will be held at Cardinal Funeral Home, 92 Annette St., Toronto, on Friday December 27th, 2- 4 and 6 - 9 p.m. Panachyda service at 7 p.m. A Divine Liturgy will take place at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, December 28th, at the Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Holy Protection in Toronto, 30 Leeds St., Toronto. Internment to follow at Glendale Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 24, 2019