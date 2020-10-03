1/1
SOPHIE COTTRELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SOPHIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COTTRELL, SOPHIE (nee BALLIS) April 1, 1948 – Toronto, Ontario September 29, 2020 – Calgary, Alberta Sophie Cottrell passed away in Calgary, AB, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the age of 72 years. She was surrounded by family and died peacefully after a very brief illness. Sophie was diagnosed with cancer on September 10, 2020 and one of her last wishes was to return to Calgary to be with family. Sophie worked for many years in Calgary in the Oil and Gas Industry before moving back to Toronto, ON, where she retired from the University of Toronto's Anthropology Department. Most recently, Sophie had a job with the TTC "to give her something to do". She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her warm heart and her love of animals. Sophie is survived by her sister Tina, nieces, Cynthia (Terry), Steffanie (Jan) and Nicole; her nephews, Dean Chaput and Dean Ballis; and her beloved fur-babies, Gus and Bella. If you wish to honor Sophie's memory, you might consider a donation to a place very dear to her heart – Beaches Animal Hospital (2304 Queen Street East, Toronto, ON M4E 1G8). Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Sophie's obituary at McInnisandHolloway.com. In living memory of Sophie Cottrell, a tree will be planted in the Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area by McInnis and Holloway Funeral Homes, Park Memorial, 5008 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary, AB T2S 2L5, Phone: 403-243-8200.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McInnis & Holloway Funeral Homes
5008 ELBOW DR. S.W.
Calgary, AB T2S 2L5
(403) 243-8200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McInnis & Holloway Funeral Homes Park Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved