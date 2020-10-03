COTTRELL, SOPHIE (nee BALLIS) April 1, 1948 – Toronto, Ontario September 29, 2020 – Calgary, Alberta Sophie Cottrell passed away in Calgary, AB, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the age of 72 years. She was surrounded by family and died peacefully after a very brief illness. Sophie was diagnosed with cancer on September 10, 2020 and one of her last wishes was to return to Calgary to be with family. Sophie worked for many years in Calgary in the Oil and Gas Industry before moving back to Toronto, ON, where she retired from the University of Toronto's Anthropology Department. Most recently, Sophie had a job with the TTC "to give her something to do". She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her warm heart and her love of animals. Sophie is survived by her sister Tina, nieces, Cynthia (Terry), Steffanie (Jan) and Nicole; her nephews, Dean Chaput and Dean Ballis; and her beloved fur-babies, Gus and Bella. If you wish to honor Sophie's memory, you might consider a donation to a place very dear to her heart – Beaches Animal Hospital (2304 Queen Street East, Toronto, ON M4E 1G8). Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Sophie's obituary at McInnisandHolloway.com. In living memory of Sophie Cottrell, a tree will be planted in the Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area by McInnis and Holloway Funeral Homes, Park Memorial, 5008 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary, AB T2S 2L5, Phone: 403-243-8200.