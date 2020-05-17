SOPHIE (JOYCE) FROST
FROST, SOPHIE (JOYCE) January 12, 1921, Pilot Butte, SK - May 14, 2020, Toronto, ON Joyce, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away at Leaside Retirement Residence, Toronto, ON, at the age of 99 years. Joyce was predeceased by her beloved husband William Gladstone Frost. Joyce is survived by her son Larry (Pauline) Frost, daughter Linda Frost, and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews and family in Saskatchewan. Joyce was blessed to have many friends who became family to her, including William Downey, Stephen Park and Tracey Shannon, who referred to her as "Momma", and she referred to them as her adopted children. Also remembered by her dear friends Anne and Glenn Phyper, and all her bowling friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Easter Seals Ontario, via www.easterseals.org or Toronto People With AIDS Foundation via www.pwatoronto.org Online condolences may be left at mcdbrownscarb.ca.

Published in Toronto Star on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough
2900 KINGSTON RD
Scarborough, ON M1M 1N5
(416) 267-4656
