Sophie HORLATSCH
HORLATSCH, Sophie (nee HOJNACKI) Peacefully at home after a short battle with cancer on Monday, October 27, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Stefan Horlatsch. Sophie will be dearly missed by her son Walter (Zenia) and daughter Natalie (Peter) Schturyn. Devoted grandmother of Adriana (Michael) Stechey, Alexandra Horlatsch, Roksoliana (Michael) Fik, Maksym, Bohdanna, Myroslav (Jane) and Melania Schturyn. Proud great-grandmother of Matthew, Alexander and Markian Stechey and Stefan Fik. Sophie will be dearly missed by her extended family in Ukraine, New York and Manitoba. A longstanding member of various Ukrainian Women's organizations, she will be fondly remembered by her former fellow members and friends. A grateful and heartfelt thank you to Dorothy Ley Hospice and particularly to Dr. Jessica Zive and her team for their tireless care and compassion. Visitation will be held at Cardinal Funeral Homes (Annette Street Chapel), 92 Annette Street on Wednesday, October 28th, 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Panakhyda at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 29th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 4 Belwoods Ave., Toronto. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Canadian Cancer Society, World Federation of Ukrainian Women's Organizations or a charity of your choice.


Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cardinal Funeral Homes
92 Annette Street
Toronto, ON M6P 1N6
