Sophie Kangles Spiliotopoulos, age 97 died peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 at home in Toronto. Forever loved and cherished by her daughter Angela and son George, predeceased by her husband Constantine G Spiliotopoulos. (Gus) Born in Regina, Saskatchewan, her father emigrated from Greece in the early 1900s and she was immensely proud of his formal recognition with a plaque on the wall of the old City Hall naming him as a contributor to building the business community in Regina. Sophie was really ahead of her time. She began studying at the Parsons School of Design in New York in 1948 before marrying in 1949 when she moved to Montreal. She was a voracious reader and attended classes at the Thomas More Institute (Montreal) for over 40 years. Due to COVID 19 restrictions a private service will be taking place. She will be interred in the family plot in Mount Royal Cemetery, Montreal with her late husband. There will not be a day that we will not miss her wit, her love and her perseverance.

