Sophie Kangles SPILIOTOPOULOS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sophie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sophie Kangles Spiliotopoulos, age 97 died peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 at home in Toronto. Forever loved and cherished by her daughter Angela and son George, predeceased by her husband Constantine G Spiliotopoulos. (Gus) Born in Regina, Saskatchewan, her father emigrated from Greece in the early 1900s and she was immensely proud of his formal recognition with a plaque on the wall of the old City Hall naming him as a contributor to building the business community in Regina. Sophie was really ahead of her time. She began studying at the Parsons School of Design in New York in 1948 before marrying in 1949 when she moved to Montreal. She was a voracious reader and attended classes at the Thomas More Institute (Montreal) for over 40 years. Due to COVID 19 restrictions a private service will be taking place. She will be interred in the family plot in Mount Royal Cemetery, Montreal with her late husband. There will not be a day that we will not miss her wit, her love and her perseverance.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved