THEODORU, Sophie Peacefully passed away on February 19, 2019. Loving mother to Bill (Bonnie), Lewis, Stephen (Stacy). Beloved Baba to Colin (Colline), Chris (Ashleigh), Melissa (Alan), Charlize, Brady (Vicki) and Landon (Nicole). Dearly missed by her many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband Steve, brothers Tom and George and sister Faye. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & VISITATION CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229) from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.etouch.ca
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON M1K 1R1
(416) 267-8229
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2019