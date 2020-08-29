TRAIANOVSKI, Sotir (Sam) Passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side at Scarborough General Hospital on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the age of 84 years. Sotir, Loving husband of Eugenia. Beloved father of Nick and his wife Frances. Adored Dedo to Krysta, Christopher and Nick Jr. Arrangements entrusted to MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME (905 443-3376). A private family interment to take place at Mount Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer Society of Ontario. Online condolences at www.mountlawn.ca