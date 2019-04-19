ARGIROPULOS, SPIROS TRAIKOS November 5, 1932 - April 17, 2019 On April 17, 2019, just after midnight, Spiros Argiropulos passed away peacefully at Norfolk General Hospital with his beautiful wife Zenobia by his side. He was surrounded by his family and their love until his last breath. His legacy lives on through his four children, their spouses and grandchildren: Karin, husband John, children Stephen, Marisa, Trevor and Troy Atkinson, Kelly, husband John, children Sophia and Jack Dykes, Jonathan, and Laura, husband Michael, step-children Morgan and Michaela Strait. Predeceased by his father Traikos, mother Velika, brothers Bill, George and Tommy, and niece Mary. Spiros and Zenobia were fortunate to spend many summers in Ikaria, Greece, where he will be laid to rest. Please join us for a celebration of his life at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Blvd., 416-423-1000, on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. A reception will follow from 3-5 p.m. In lieu of floral tributes, please consider a donation to the Pan-Icarian Foundation. Directions and online condolences may be found at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca
Heritage Funeral Centre
50 Overlea Blvd.
Toronto, ON M4H 1B6
(416) 423-1000
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 19, 2019