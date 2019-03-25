BOOTH, STACIE (nee SUNGAILA) Beloved Stacie Booth (Sungaila) of Mississauga, Ontario passed away on March 20, 2019. She will be greatly missed by mother Eugenia Sungaila, daughter Meagan Booth, longtime companion Douglas Sedgewick, step-son Devon Sedgewick, grandparents William and Dianne (Stubbs) Sedgewick, uncle Anthony and aunt Linda Kairys, uncle John Sungaila and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends. Viewing will be held beginning at 10 a.m. with Chapel Service at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Lynett Funeral Home, 3299 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON M6P 2A5. In lieu of flowers, donations to Meagan Booth's future care are appreciated at https://www.gofundme.com/f/meagan-booth.
|
Lynett Funeral Home - TORONTO
3299 DUNDAS ST
Toronto, ON M6P 2A5
(416) 767-1176
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 25, 2019