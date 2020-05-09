BARNES, STACY BRUCE Peacefully, at Centenary Hospital, on Monday, May 4, 2020, in his 64th year. Loving Son of Susan and the late Bruce Barnes. Beloved Husband of Joyce and much-loved Father to Lisa (Jeffrey), Carrie (Jason) and Krystle (Kyle). Proud Grandfather of Abigail, Liam, Leah, Sarah, Molly and Danielle. Stacy will be dearly missed by five sisters; Lorraine, Janis, Susan, Cynthia and Patricia; as well as his mother-in-law Elizabeth; and the Warren family. Cremation has taken place with a private celebration of life being held at a later date.



