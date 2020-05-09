STACY BRUCE BARNES
BARNES, STACY BRUCE Peacefully, at Centenary Hospital, on Monday, May 4, 2020, in his 64th year. Loving Son of Susan and the late Bruce Barnes. Beloved Husband of Joyce and much-loved Father to Lisa (Jeffrey), Carrie (Jason) and Krystle (Kyle). Proud Grandfather of Abigail, Liam, Leah, Sarah, Molly and Danielle. Stacy will be dearly missed by five sisters; Lorraine, Janis, Susan, Cynthia and Patricia; as well as his mother-in-law Elizabeth; and the Warren family. Cremation has taken place with a private celebration of life being held at a later date.

Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
May 9, 2020
Cluster of 20 Memorial Trees
Suzanne Manickam
May 9, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Christina Alexander
May 9, 2020
Grove of 35 Memorial Trees
Lisa Teabo
