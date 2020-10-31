1/1
STAN CAMPBELL
CAMPBELL, STAN 1930 - 2020 Stanley "Stan" Dougald Campbell passed away peacefully at Belvedere Heights with family by his side, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Age 90 years. Beloved husband of Edith (Karns), married for almost 67 years. Loving father of Kim Macfie (Terry), Trudie Johnson (Joe), and Steven Campbell (Sue). Dear grandpa of Mike Campbell (Amanda), Amy Campbell, Kelly Macfie (Shad), Alan Macfie (Missy), Tera Macfie (Jeffrey), Andrew Johnson (Lindsay) and Ian Johnson. Special papa to Liam Thompson. Loved great-grandpa of Lucas and Gavin Macfie, Curtis and Sophie Campbell and Kase and Maisie Johnson, Kaleb and Owen. Remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Stan was born and raised in Waubamik. Many will remember him as the hard-working former owner of Campbell's Construction. Stan will be remembered for his quiet smile, sense of humour and his love of a full candy table. His door was always open to anyone who would come in for a visit and share a drink or two. Stan's family would like to thank the staff at Belvedere Heights for their kindness and the care they gave him. As was Stan's wish, cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19, immediate family will gather at Sylvan Acres Cemetery for a Graveside Service and Interment. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Belvedere Heights or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound, 705-746-5855. To send an online condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2020.
